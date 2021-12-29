Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.7, the dividend yield is 4.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KW was $23.7, representing a -1.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.02 and a 40.03% increase over the 52 week low of $16.93.

KW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). KW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports KW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.92%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KW as a top-10 holding:

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an increase of 9.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KW at 2.18%.

