Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (FRA:13K) Price Target Increased by 5.09% to 17.53

The average one-year price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (FRA:13K) has been revised to 17.53 / share. This is an increase of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 16.68 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.36 to a high of 18.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.85% from the latest reported closing price of 13.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 13K is 0.26%, a decrease of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 136,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 13,322K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,341K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,543K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 13K by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 6,033K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,841K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 13K by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,170K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 13K by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,136K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,152K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 13K by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.