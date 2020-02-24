Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KW

In trading on Monday, shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.75, changing hands as low as $21.61 per share. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KW's low point in its 52 week range is $19.85 per share, with $23.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.70.

