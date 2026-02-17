Markets

Kennedy-Wilson To Be Acquired By Fairfax, McMorrow Group For $10.90/shr

February 17, 2026 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) on Tuesday agreed to be acquired in an all-cash transaction by an affiliate of a consortium led by Chairman and CEO William McMorrow, together with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF, FRFFF, FFH.TO), for $10.90 per share.

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

The offer represents a 46% premium to the company's unaffected share price as of November 4, 2025.

Fairfax is committed to providing up to $1.65 billion to fund the transaction, including the cash purchase price and redemption of certain preferred shares.

Following completion, the management group led by McMorrow will retain operational control of the company, while Fairfax is expected to hold a majority economic interest.

Upon closing, Kennedy Wilson's shares will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Friday, Fairfax Financial closed trading 1.74% higher at CAD 2,356.86 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is 9.85% higher at $10.87 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.