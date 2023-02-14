Kennedy Capital Management Now Owns 3.30% of Farmer Brothers (FARM)

Fintel reports that Kennedy Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.03MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.21% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmer Brothers is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 129.21% from its latest reported closing price of $4.45.

The projected annual revenue for Farmer Brothers is $519MM, an increase of 4.58%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmer Brothers. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FARM is 0.27%, an increase of 26.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.57% to 14,885K shares. The put/call ratio of FARM is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

22nw holds 1,956K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JCP Investment Management holds 993K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 950K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 820K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 780K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARM by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Farmer Bros. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

