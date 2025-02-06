Kennametal's Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Kennametal Inc. KMT reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 16.7% from the year-ago figure.



KMT’s Revenue Details

Kennametal’s revenues were $482.1 million, which decreased 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Organic sales declined 6% year over year. Business days had a positive impact of 3%.



KMT’s revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $484 million.



On a geographical basis, revenues from American operations decreased 1.5% year over year to $235.3 million, whereas sales from the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region were $145.5 million, down 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Sales from the Asia Pacific belt decreased 2.1% to $101.3 million.



Kennametal reports results under two business segments, namely Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. Its segmental performance for the fiscal second quarter is briefly discussed below:



The Metal Cutting segment’s revenues of $298 million decreased 4% year over year. Organic revenues declined 7%. Business days had a positive impact of 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Metal Cutting’s revenues was pegged at $301 million.



The Infrastructure segment’s revenues totaled $184 million, flat year over year. Organic revenues decreased 4%, while business days and currency exchange had a positive impact of 1% each, year over year. The consensus estimate for Infrastructure’s revenues was pegged at $183 million.

KMT’s Margin Profile

Kennametal’s cost of goods sold decreased 5.3% year over year to $337 million. The gross profit increased 3.9% year over year to $145 million, while the margin increased 190 basis points (bps) to 30.1%. Operating expenses were $109.3 million, up 1.8% year over year.



Operating income increased 11.2% year over year to $31.7 million. Operating margin increased 90 bps year over year to 6.6%. Lower raw material costs aided the results.



Interest expenses were $6.2 million, down 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The adjusted effective tax rate was 26.9%.

Kennametal’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the fiscal second quarter, Kennametal’s cash and cash equivalents were $121.2 million compared with $128 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024. Long-term debt was $596.4 million compared with the $596 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the first six months of fiscal 2025, Kennametal generated net cash of $101 million in operating activities compared with $88 million in the previous fiscal year’s quarter. Capital invested in purchasing property, plant and equipment (net of the amount received on disposals) was $44 million, down 23.5% from $57.5 million in the prior fiscal year. Free operating cash flow was $57.3 million compared with $36 million in the previous fiscal year’s period.



KMT paid a dividend of $31.1 million and repurchased shares worth $30.1 million.

KMT’s Dividend Update

Kennametal announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share to its shareholders of record as of Feb. 11, 2025. The disbursement will be made on Feb. 25.

Kennametal’s Guidance

KMT has updated its fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) outlook. The company now anticipates sales to be in the range of $1.95-$2.0 billion compared with $2.0-$2.1 billion expected earlier. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.05-$1.30 compared with $1.30-$1.70 expected earlier. Free operating cash flow is expected to be more than 125% of net income (adjusted).



Capital spending is expected to be approximately $100 million.

KMT’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



