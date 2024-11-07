Kennametal's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Kennametal Inc. KMT reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2024) adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line decreased 29.3% from the year-ago figure.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

KMT’s Revenue Details

Kennametal’s revenues were $481.9 million, which decreased 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Organic sales declined 2% year over year. Business days had a positive impact of 1%. Currency exchange negatively affected sales by 1%.



KMT’s revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $581 million.



On a geographical basis, revenues from American operations decreased 2% year over year to $237.7 million, whereas sales from Europe, the Middle East and Africa region were $145.9 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. Sales from the Asia Pacific belt increased 2% to $98.3 million.



Kennametal reports results under two business segments, namely Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. Its segmental performance for the fiscal first quarter is briefly discussed below:



The Metal Cutting segment’s revenues of $297 million decreased 4% year over year. Organic revenues declined 4%. Forex woes had an unfavorable impact of 2%, while business days had a positive impact of 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Metal Cutting’s revenues was pegged at $301 million.



The Infrastructure segment’s revenues totaled $185 million, up 0.4% year over year. Organic revenues increased 1%, while business days had a negative impact of 1% year over year. The consensus estimate for Infrastructure’s revenues was pegged at $180 million.

Kennametal Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

KMT’s Margin Profile

Kennametal’s cost of goods sold increased 0.4% year over year to $330.9 million. The gross profit decreased 7% year over year to $151 million, while the margin decreased 180 basis points (bps) to 31.3%. Operating expenses were $112 million, flat year over year.



The operating income decreased 25% year over year to $37 million. Operating margin decreased 130 bps year over year to 7.6%. Lower sales and production volumes within the Metal Cutting segment, higher wages and general inflation and certain manufacturing costs within the Infrastructure segment ailed the results.



Interest expenses were $6.3 million, down 12% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The adjusted effective tax rate was 4.4%.

Kennametal’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the fiscal first quarter, Kennametal’s cash and cash equivalents were $119.6 million compared with $128 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024. Long-term debt was $596.2 million compared with the $596 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the first three months of fiscal 2025, Kennametal generated net cash of $45.7 million in operating activities compared with $25.7 million in the previous fiscal year’s quarter. Capital invested in purchasing property, plant and equipment (net of the amount received on disposals) was $24.7 million, down 22.2% from $31.8 million in the prior fiscal year. Free operating cash flow was $21.1 million against $3 million cash out flow in the previous fiscal year’s period.



KMT paid a dividend of $15.6 million and repurchased shares worth $15 million.

KMT’s Dividend Update

Kennametal announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share to its shareholders of record as of Nov. 12, 2024. The disbursement will be made on Nov. 26.

Kennametal’s Guidance

For fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025), the company anticipates sales to be in the range of $2.0-$2.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.30-$1.70. Free operating cash flow is expected to be more than 125% of net income (adjusted).



Capital spending is expected to be approximately $110 million.

KMT’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY delivered third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32. The bottom line increased 9% year over year, driven by higher volume and productivity gains.



Total revenues grew 4.1% year over year to $2.18 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.



John Bean Technologies Corporation JBT reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share in third-quarter 2024, 35.1% higher than the prior-year quarter. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $1.41.



Revenues of $454 million increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $445 million.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $902.6 million missed the consensus estimate of $913 million. The top line decreased 4% year over year due to lower sales in China and decreased volumes of water heaters in North America.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.