Kennametal Sees Growth In FY27; Stock Up 5.3% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm Kennametal, Inc. (KMT) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2027.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.50 to $2.80 per share on sales between $745 million and $775 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.15 to $5.15 per share on sales between $3.33 billion and $3.45 billion.

Kennametal also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on August 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, KMT is trading on the NYSE at $38.00, up $1.90 or 5.26 percent.

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