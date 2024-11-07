Kennametal price target raised to $31 from $25 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Kennametal (KMT) to $31 from $25 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the fiscal Q1 report. Kennametal is executing “quite well amidst a sluggish demand environment,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

