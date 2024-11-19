News & Insights

Stocks

Kennametal price target raised to $26 from $24 at Loop Capital

November 19, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Kennametal (KMT) to $26 from $24 but keeps a Hold rating on the shares. After the company’s “solid” Q1 results, its Q2 guidance also looks “highly achievable”, though the challenge is around a “heavily-weighted” second-half guide which carries downside risk should end-demand remain tepid, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The midpoint of FY25 EPS outlook also reflects a third consecutive year of flat earnings, which pressures any “trough-earnings/peak-multiple valuation argument”, Loop added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.