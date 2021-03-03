Kennametal (KMT) Up 8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Kennametal (KMT). Shares have added about 8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kennametal due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Kennametal Tops on Q2 Earnings, Expects Q3 Sales Growth

Kennametal reported impressive results for second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Dec 31, 2020). Its earnings in the quarter surpassed estimates by 60%, making it the fourth consecutive earnings beat for the company. Also, its sales beat estimates by 2.61%.



The machinery company’s adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 16 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 5.9% from the year-ago figure of 17 cents on weak sales.

Revenue Details

Kennametal generated revenues of $440.5 million, declining 12.8% year over year. While organic sales fell 14% in the quarter, divestitures lowered sales by 1%. Business days and foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1% each.



However, Kennametal’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $429 million.



It is worth noting here that the company’s quarterly top line improved 10% on a sequential basis on the back of demand improvement in general engineering and transportation markets.



On a geographical basis, its revenues from America operations decreased 20.8% year over year to $194.3 million, while that from the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region declined 8.8% to $137.2 million. Sales from the Asia Pacific dropped 0.3% to $109 million.



The company reports its results under two business segments — Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. Its segmental performance for the fiscal second quarter is briefly discussed below:



Metal Cutting revenues of $282.9 million were down 12.6% year over year. The results were adversely impacted by a 14% decline in organic revenues, partially offset by a 1% positive impact of foreign currency translation. On a sequential basis, the segment’s revenues grew 14%.



Infrastructure revenues totaled $157.6 million, declining 13.2% year over year. The results were affected by a 14% decline in organic sales and a 1% adverse impact of divestitures. However, business days and foreign currency translation positively impacted by 1% each. On a sequential basis, the segment’s revenues grew 3%.

Margin Profile

Kennametal’s cost of goods sold in the reported quarter dipped 14.5% year over year to $319 million. It represented 72.4% of revenues compared with 73.9% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit deteriorated 7.9% year over year to $121.5 million, wherein margin grew 150 basis points (bps) to 27.6%. Operating expenses summed $97.8 million in the quarter under review, decreasing 9.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 22.2% compared with 21.3% a year ago.



Adjusted operating income in the reported quarter decreased 4.9% year over year to $23.3 million. Adjusted operating margin grew 50 bps year over year to 5.3%.



Adjusted effective tax rate was 24.7% in the quarter, down from 29.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal second quarter, Kennametal’s cash and cash equivalents was $103.2 million, up 5% from the previous quarter’s figure of $98.3 million. Long-term debt and capital leases were stable sequentially at $593.8 million.



In the first half of the fiscal year, the company generated net cash of $67.4 million from operating activities, declining 22.7% from the previous year. Capital invested in purchasing property, plant and equipment (net of the amount received on disposals) was $67.7 million, below $146.7 million reported in the year-ago period. Free cash outflow was $360 million versus an outflow of $59.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2020.

Restructuring Actions

The company predicts annualized savings of $65-$75 million from its restructuring actions in fiscal 2021. Pre-tax charges in the year will likely be $90-$100 million. Inception to date, the company has realized savings of $48 million (including $12 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021) and incurred costs of $75 million (including $4 million in the reported quarter).



In addition, restructuring actions for fiscal 2020 resulted in savings of $35 million (including $5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021) and pre-tax expenses of $55 million. Measures under this program are substantially complete.

Outlook

In the quarters ahead, Kennametal anticipates gaining from simplification/modernization activities, solid product offerings and growth initiatives. However, end-market uncertainties related to the pandemic and a lack of visibility remain concerning. It refrained from issuing financial projections for fiscal 2021.



For the fiscal third quarter (ending March 2021), the company anticipates a sequential sales increase in mid- to high-single digits.



Cash flow from operating activities is anticipated to be positive in the second half of the year and for the full year. Capital spending is expected to be $110-$130 million for fiscal 2021.

