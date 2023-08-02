Kennametal (KMT) Price Target Increased by 6.10% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 27.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.95% from the latest reported closing price of 30.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennametal. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMT is 0.14%, an increase of 14.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 102,790K shares. The put/call ratio of KMT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 10,188K shares representing 12.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,362K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,109K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,665K shares, representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 85.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,874K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 4,494K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,491K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Tinicum holds 3,394K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennametal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020.

