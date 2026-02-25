Kennametal (KMT) Price Target Increased by 20.49% to 35.99

The average one-year price target for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) has been revised to $35.99 / share. This is an increase of 20.49% from the prior estimate of $29.87 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $49.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.25% from the latest reported closing price of $40.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennametal. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 14.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMT is 0.13%, an increase of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 95,702K shares. The put/call ratio of KMT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 10,231K shares representing 13.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,326K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 4.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,541K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 1.52% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,153K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares , representing a decrease of 33.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 0.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,501K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,378K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778K shares , representing a decrease of 58.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 13.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.