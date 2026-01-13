Kennametal (KMT) Price Target Increased by 10.40% to 28.43

The average one-year price target for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) has been revised to $28.43 / share. This is an increase of 10.40% from the prior estimate of $25.76 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.59% from the latest reported closing price of $33.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennametal. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMT is 0.13%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 98,896K shares. The put/call ratio of KMT is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 10,326K shares representing 13.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,154K shares , representing an increase of 21.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 2.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,541K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 1.52% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,221K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,932K shares , representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,778K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,971K shares , representing a decrease of 31.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 37.19% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,517K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 18.43% over the last quarter.

