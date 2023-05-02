Kennametal (KMT) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Kennametal said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.52%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 5.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennametal. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMT is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 100,727K shares. The put/call ratio of KMT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kennametal is 27.80. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.97% from its latest reported closing price of 26.23.

The projected annual revenue for Kennametal is 2,052MM, a decrease of 0.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 10,362K shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,622K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,665K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,684K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 29.04% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 4,491K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Tinicum holds 3,394K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,288K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Kennametal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020.

