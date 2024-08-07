Kennametal Issues FY25 Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds 2025 Outlook, dividend)

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects: sales to be in a range of $2.0 - $2.1 billion; and adjusted EPS in a range of $1.30 - $1.70. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.56 on revenue of $2.06 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Kennametal also announced that its Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on August 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2024.

Q4 Results:

For the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $0.47, compared to $0.45 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.49, compared to $0.51. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Sales were $543 million, decreased 1 percent from $550 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 2 percent and an organic sales decline of 1 percent.

