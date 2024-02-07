Kennametal Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $23.11 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $21.90 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $495.32 million from $497.12 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $23.11 Mln. vs. $21.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q2): $495.32 Mln vs. $497.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $510 - $530 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.65 Full year revenue guidance: $2.020 - $2.070 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.