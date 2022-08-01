Kennametal Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $41.71 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $35.10 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.68 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $530.02 million from $515.97 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $41.71 Mln. vs. $35.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $530.02 Mln vs. $515.97 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $480 - $500 Mln

