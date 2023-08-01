Kennametal Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $36.43 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $41.71 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.68 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $550.23 million from $530.02 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $36.43 Mln. vs. $41.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $550.23 Mln vs. $530.02 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $485 - $510 Mln

