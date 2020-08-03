Kennametal Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kennametal Inc. (KMT):

-Earnings: -$9.11 million in Q4 vs. $61.98 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.83 million or $0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $379.05 million in Q4 vs. $603.95 million in the same period last year.

