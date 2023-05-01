Kennametal Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $31.94 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $35.30 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $536.04 million from $512.26 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $31.94 Mln. vs. $35.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.34 -Revenue (Q3): $536.04 Mln vs. $512.26 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.70 Full year revenue guidance: $2.07 - $2.1 Bln

