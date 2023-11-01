News & Insights

Markets
KMT

Kennametal Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

November 01, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $30.057 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $28.196 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.004 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $492.476 million from $494.792 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $30.057 Mln. vs. $28.196 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $492.476 Mln vs. $494.792 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $490 to $515 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $2.15 Full year revenue guidance: $2.1 to $2.2 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.