Kennametal Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $28.20 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $36.20 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $494.79 million from $483.51 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $28.20 Mln. vs. $36.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $494.79 Mln vs. $483.51 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $480 - $500 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.0 - $2.08 Bln

