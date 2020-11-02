Kennametal Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kennametal Inc. (KMT):

-Earnings: -$21.68 million in Q1 vs. $6.47 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q1 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.30 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.06 per share -Revenue: $400.31 million in Q1 vs. $518.09 million in the same period last year.

