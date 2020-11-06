Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Dividends
Kennametal Inc. (KMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that KMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMT was $30, representing a -22.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.73 and a 107.6% increase over the 52 week low of $14.45.

KMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). KMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.41. Zacks Investment Research reports KMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.59%, compared to an industry average of -19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

