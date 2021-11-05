Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that KMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.16, the dividend yield is 2.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMT was $38.16, representing a -11.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.04 and a 35.13% increase over the 52 week low of $28.24.

KMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). KMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports KMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 94.39%, compared to an industry average of 41.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kmt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

