Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that KMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.88, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMT was $41.88, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.04 and a 105.29% increase over the 52 week low of $20.40.

KMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). KMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12. Zacks Investment Research reports KMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.32%, compared to an industry average of 32.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

