Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that KMT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMT was $35.2, representing a -15.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.80 and a 143.59% increase over the 52 week low of $14.45.

KMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). KMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11. Zacks Investment Research reports KMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -22.34%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

