Kennametal Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

As you might know, Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.5% to hit US$485m. Kennametal also reported a statutory profit of US$0.26, which was an impressive 60% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:KMT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Kennametal from nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.99b in 2022 which, if met, would be a solid 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 1,118% to US$1.49. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.99b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.49 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$36.89, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kennametal at US$48.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$29.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Kennametal is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 13% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.1% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.1% annually. Not only are Kennametal's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$36.89, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Kennametal going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Kennametal (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

