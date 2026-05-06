Kennametal Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $58.22 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $31.48 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.23 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $592.58 million from $486.39 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.22 Mln. vs. $31.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $592.58 Mln vs. $486.39 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.75 To $ 4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.33 B To $ 2.35 B

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