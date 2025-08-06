Kennametal Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.592 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $37.181 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.143 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $516.448 million from $543.308 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.592 Mln. vs. $37.181 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $516.448 Mln vs. $543.308 Mln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on August 26, to shareholders of record as of August 12.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company projects its profit in line with analysts’ estimates.

Kennametal anticipates adjusted income of $0.20 to $0.30 per share, in line with analysts’ estimates of $0.29 per share.

First-quarter sales are expected to be $465 million to $485 million, below Street view of $487.45 million.

For fiscal 2026, Kennametal expects earnings below view. The company expects annual adjusted income of $0.90 to $1.30 per share, below analysts’ forecast of $1.44 per share. Full-year sales are projected to be $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion, in line with Street view of $2.02 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company posted adjusted income of $1.34 per share, on sales of $1.966 billion.

KMT was down by 8.52% at $22.99 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.