Markets
KMT

Kennametal Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

August 06, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.592 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $37.181 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.143 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $516.448 million from $543.308 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.592 Mln. vs. $37.181 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $516.448 Mln vs. $543.308 Mln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on August 26, to shareholders of record as of August 12.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company projects its profit in line with analysts’ estimates.

Kennametal anticipates adjusted income of $0.20 to $0.30 per share, in line with analysts’ estimates of $0.29 per share.

First-quarter sales are expected to be $465 million to $485 million, below Street view of $487.45 million.

For fiscal 2026, Kennametal expects earnings below view. The company expects annual adjusted income of $0.90 to $1.30 per share, below analysts’ forecast of $1.44 per share. Full-year sales are projected to be $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion, in line with Street view of $2.02 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company posted adjusted income of $1.34 per share, on sales of $1.966 billion.

KMT was down by 8.52% at $22.99 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.