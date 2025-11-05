Kennametal Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.29 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $22.12 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $497.97 million from $481.94 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.29 Mln. vs. $22.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $497.97 Mln vs. $481.94 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.65 Full year revenue guidance: $2.100Bl to $2.170Bl

