Kennametal Inc (KMT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT)

Q3 2021 Earnings Call

, 8:00 p.m. ET

Operator

Kelly Boyer -- VP, Investor Relations

Thank you, Operator. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us to review Kennametal's 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2021 results. Yesterday evening, we issued our earnings press release and posted our presentation slides on our website. We will be referring to that slide deck throughout today's call. I'm Kelly Boyer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Chris Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After Chris and Damon's prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

At this time, I would like to direct your attention to our forward-looking disclosure statement. Today's discussion contains comments that constitute forward-looking statements and as such involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. These risk factors and uncertainties are detailed in Kennametal's SEC filings.

In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures on the call today. Reconciliations to GAAP financial measures that we believe are most directly comparable can be found at the back of the slide deck and on our Form 8-K on our website. And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Chris.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kelly. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. I'll begin today's call with some general comments and a brief review of the quarter and Q4 expectations. Damon will then review the quarterly financial results and Q4 assumptions for modeling purposes, in more detail. Finally, I'll make some summary comments before opening the call for questions.

Beginning on Slide 2 in the presentation. I'm encouraged by our 3rd quarter results, which reflect strong sales and operating leverage driving solid cash flow generation. Q3 sales increased 10% sequentially, outpacing our mid to high single-digit expectations reflecting both market improvement and growth from our strategic initiatives. On a year-over-year basis, organic sales declined 1% on top of a 17% decline in the prior year. Transportation and General Engineering continue to lead the end markets with positive year-over-year growth for the first time in 10 and 7 quarters respectively.

Energy and aerospace continue to be challenged, but both are showing signs of improvement. Regionally, we saw Asia Pacific returned to growth, while EMEA and the Americas are still negative on a year-over-year basis. However, all regions improved sequentially. Our margins improved 330 basis points sequentially on stronger sales and improved manufacturing productivity, despite the continued lifting of temporary cost control actions which Damon will discuss in more detail.

The improvement in margins sequentially is really a testament to the structural cost savings we've made through simplification and modernization. Operating expense as a percentage of sales remain flat sequentially at 22% percent but was up year-over-year as cost continue to come back into the business. Our target for operating expense remains at 20%. Adjusted EPS was $0.32 versus $0.46 in the prior year quarter, reflecting the factors I just named.

Overall, we are pleased with our execution as market conditions have approved and we expect markets to continue strengthening. The effects of COVID-19 restrictions in some regions and customer supply chain challenges may temporarily suppress the recovery trajectory from what we saw in Q3. Therefore, because of these uncertainties, we have estimated sequential sales growth in the mid-single digits, recognizing that our end markets may strengthen even more in Q4 if these uncertainties do not materialize.

But regardless of the shape of the recovery, we will stay focused on executing our operational and commercial excellence initiatives aimed at driving share gain and improving profitability throughout the cycle. Through operational excellence, we continue to execute simplification modernization, posting $63 million in incremental savings year-to-date. On track for $80 million this fiscal year and $180 million since program inception, which is in line with the target originally set despite much lower sales volumes.

For commercial excellence, I'm encouraged again this quarter by the results of our fit for purpose and other growth initiatives, and believe progress will continue accelerating as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and markets recover further. In addition, we continue to execute a disciplined pricing process to reflect pricing based on value added as well as changes in commodity costs. So our teams in both business segments are planning pricing actions in the 4th quarter, reflecting the changes in raw material cost expected as markets recover.

We do not expect the recent increases in raw material cost to affect us until early fiscal year '22. As you know, historically, we have demonstrated an ability to offset raw material cost increases with price and expect to do so for this current economic cycle. Finally, as I mentioned at the outset of the call, free operating cash flow was strongest quarter particularly when compared to adjusted net income, reflecting improved productivity, strong working capital management and lower capital spending.

Now let's turn to Slide 3 for an update on how we have performed this downturn relative to past downturns. As a reminder, the last time the company experienced a sales decline close to the current one was during the Great Recession in 2009. The slide shows trailing 12-month sales on the left chart and the corresponding adjusted operating margin on the right chart. Starting with the left chart, that the trough level of trailing 12-month sales is similar at approximately $1.7 billion for the current and 2009 downturns.

Also of note is that the current downturn is more elongated and we've been hovering around the $1.7 billion level for two quarters. Now looking at the profitability chart on the right, you can see that we have been able to maintain significantly higher levels of profitability throughout this downturn. This quarter, there is roughly 600 basis points of adjusted operating margin improvement compared to the 2009 downturn due to the structural improvements we've made and the timely aggressive cost control actions taken last year.

With regard to Q4 margins, we expect our adjusted operating margin to improve modestly both year-over-year and sequentially, which Damon will provide more detail on later. In summary, I'm encouraged by our Q3 results and the underlying leverage demonstrated this quarter. We've maintained higher profitability levels and are well positioned to outperform as markets recover further because of the initiatives we executed over the last several years.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Damon who will review the 3rd quarter and Q4 outlook in more detail.

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Chris and good morning everyone. I will begin on Slide 4 with a review of Q3 operating results on both a reported and adjusted basis. As Chris mentioned, the sequential performance of our sales outpaced our expectations. The year-over-year basis total sales were essentially flat, declining 1% organically with the FX contributing approximately 2% and business days negative 1% in the quarter. Year-over-year margin comparisons in Q3 are difficult given the timing of the pandemic, the temporary cost actions last year and the ongoing effects on end markets like aerospace and energy.

Although adjusted gross profit margin of 31.6% was down 170 basis points year-over-year and adjusted operating expenses as a percent of sales were up 190 basis points, these are not reflective of the continued underlying improvement in the business. Given the magnitude of the decline last year from COVID-19 and the current pace of the economic recovery, it's better to evaluate our performance on a sequential basis as shown on Slide 5. Sequential walk better reflects our underlying business performance in a more normal although still low volume environment.

As you can see on the bridge, sales improved $44 million sequentially including $10 million from foreign exchange and adjusted operating income improved $19 million. Continued lifting of temporary cost actions was a sequential headwind of approximately $10 million but it's fully reflected in Q3 and going forward. Operations bar is reflective of the margin associated with the higher sales, as well as manufacturing productivity and and representative of what we would expect under more normalized conditions. It's this type of performance that gives us confidence that our operational and commercial excellence initiatives are working and that we will continue to see improved profitability as sales continue to grow.

Turning to Slide 6, you can see the primary drivers affecting adjusted EPS on a year-over-year basis. The effect of operations this quarter amounted to negative $0.33 comparing positively to negative $0.39 in the prior year quarter. The main factors contributing to the $0.33 were the year-over-year changes in compensation, less favorable mix related to softer end markets like aerospace and energy, lower production and the lifting of temporary cost control actions that were in effect last year.

Remember, the timing of the onset of the pandemic last year resulted in several effects in making the year-over-year comparisons more challenging. First, the cost of our variable compensation program were reset lower starting in the 3rd quarter last year. Second, as the severity of the pandemic was not fully felt until Q4, the majority of our factories were still loaded at higher levels of production in Q3 last year, creating a year-over-year headwind this quarter. Finally, the 3rd quarter last year did not reflect the full reduction in aerospace and oil and gas activity due to the pandemic. This effect was not fully evident until the 4th quarter.

Incremental simplification modernization benefits year-over-year totaled $18 million or $0.16, bringing the total cumulative savings this quarter to $164 million. As Chris mentioned, our expectation continues to be that simplification modernization benefits for the total year will be approximately $80 million and approximately $180 million of cumulative savings from the program by the end of this fiscal year, which is in line with our original target despite lower volumes.

Slides 7 and 8 detail the performance of our segments this quarter. Metal Cutting sales in the 3rd quarter were flat organically versus a 17% decline in the prior year period. Asia Pacific sales increased 10% year-over-year, the first increase in 9 quarters. EMEA sales were flat and sales in the Americas were down 9% consistent with the timing of the onset of the pandemic last year. Sequentially, we saw improvement in all regions. Performance in Asia Pacific relative to other regions reflects more positive economic activity led by the recovery in China of over 20%, in India up in the high teens year-over-year. Note that despite the strong performance this quarter in India, we are monitoring closely the potential effects on consumer buying activity from the recent escalation of COVID-19 cases and the resultant lockdowns.

On a year-over-year basis, the best performing end market was transportation, which returned to growth in the quarter, increasing 11%. Transportation end market also grew 11% sequentially despite global supply chain challenges, which had a greater effect on customers' assembly operations than on their metal cutting operations like engine plants. However, given the increased level of disruption from the supply chain challenges, we expect the momentum in this end market to be dampened temporarily until customers are able to stabilize their semiconductor supply.

For the other end markets, general engineering also returned to growth with sales up 1% year-over-year and energy declining 16%. Aerospace continues to be the most challenging market with sales down 34% year-over-year as COVID-19 continues to affect production levels and air travel. Although still at low levels, we did see aerospace improve 7% sequentially. Adjusted operating margin of 8.2% was down 380 basis points year-over-year, but improved sequentially from 6.1% in Q2. As with the consolidated numbers, the year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by increased compensation, lifting of other prior year temporary cost controls, mix, and lower production partially offset by incremental simplification modernization benefits.

Turning to Slide 8 for Infrastructure. Sales declined 3% organically on top of a 17% decline in the prior year period. Other factors affecting Infrastructure sales were a benefit from foreign exchange of 2% partially offset by a negative 1% effect from fewer business days. Again, Asia Pacific led with a 30% year-over-year increase driven by the easing of the prior year COVID-19 disruptions in China. This follows growth of positive 1% last quarter. The Americas declined year-over-year 11% and EMEA declined 13%. Sales improved across all end markets and regions sequentially.

Year-over-year, general engineering was the best performing end market with growth of 2% associated with the rebound in China offset by declines in both earthworks and energy at negative 3% and negative 14% respectively. Adjusted operating margin of 10.1% was down 290 basis points year-over-year due to similar factors that drove declines in the total company and metal cutting segment figures. As expected, raw materials were effectively neutral this quarter both year-over-year and sequentially.

At the start of the calendar year, the price of tungsten has increased approximately 23% to around $270 per metric ton. Increase in raw material cost will begin to affect us in early FY22 and, as Chris mentioned, we remain confident in our ability to offset these material cost increases over time with pricing actions. In the 4th quarter, certain sales more correlated to tungsten market prices will create a modest margin benefit in infrastructure as we continue to recognize the lower priced tungsten in our cost of goods sold for a period of time.

Now turning to Slide 9 to review our balance sheet and free operating cash flow. We continue to believe that a conservative financial profile is appropriate to ensure liquidity and the ability to continue to execute our strategy. Having successfully completed the refinancing and repayment of our 2022 notes in the 3rd quarter, our new debt profile is made up of two $300 million notes maturing in 2028 and 2031 as well as a US $700 million revolver that matures in 2023.

Given the lower interest rate of the new bond versus the one recently repaid, we expect annualized interest expense to be approximately $28 million versus the historical run rate of around $32 million. At quarter end, we had combined cash and revolver availability of approximately $784 million. Primary working capital decreased year-over-year to $615 million given our continued focus on inventory. On a percentage of sales basis, primary working capital increased year-over-year to 36.7%. This is above our target of 30% as sales remain at depressed levels, but we remain committed to getting back to this level of sales increase.

Apple expenditures were $25 million this quarter and down $32 million from the prior year period as expected, given the spending on simplification modernization is substantially complete. Year-to-date, we've spent $94 million and we expect capital expenditures for the year to be approximately $120 million. Free operating cash flow for the quarter improved year-over-year to $47 million, up from $2 million in the prior year quarter due to the working capital management and lower CapEx.

Sequentially, free operating cash flow improved from $29 million last quarter due to improved profitability. Consistent with prior quarters, we paid the dividend of $17 million. Full balance sheet can be found on Slide 14 in the appendix.

Before I turn the call back over to Chris, I want to spend a few minutes on our Q4 assumption for modeling purposes. Turning to Slide 10. This slide summarizes how we expect key factors to affect Q4 EPS and free operating cash flow. As already mentioned, we expect sales to be up mid single digits sequentially and are confident that our underlying operating leverage of the business will continue within the expected range. Simplification and modernization is expected to be approximately $80 million in FY21 which implies approximately $17 million of incremental year-over-year savings in the 4th quarter.

Sequentially, there will be no headwinds related to the listing of the temporary cost control actions. However, on a year-over-year basis, temporary cost control actions will be a significant headwind of $40 million to $45 million reflecting the elimination of incentive compensation and the aggressive cost control actions we took last year in the formal furloughs. We expect our Q4 adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 28% compared to 26% this quarter and approximately 25% for the full year.

However, the Q4 tax rate could fluctuate depending upon the ultimate geographic mix of earnings. Other items that are not individually itemized on the slide include depreciation and amortization, which we expect to be slightly higher sequentially and raw materials, which we do not expect to be materially different sequentially or year-over-year. As Chris mentioned, rising raw material costs will not begin to affect us until early FY22, and we're confident in our ability to offset these increases with both business segments in achieving pricing actions in the 4th quarter.

In terms of free operating cash flow drivers, capital spending for the year is expected to be approximately $120 million, which implies around $25 million in Q4. We continue to expect cash restructuring spend for the full year to be higher by approximately $20 million. As such, cash restructuring payments will be around $5 million higher year-over-year and around $5 million lower versus the approximately $17 million paid in Q3.

Given our strong inventory reductions year-to-date and continued improving market conditions, we expect working capital to be a modest sequential use of cash in Q4. Free operating cash flow is expected to remain positive in Q4, albeit at a slightly lower level both year-over-year and sequentially.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Chris.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Damon. Turning to Slide 11, let me take just a few minutes to summarize. I'm encouraged by our results this quarter. We posted strong sales, manufacturing performance and free operating cash flow. And most importantly, our underlying operating leverage is within the expected range. Our commercial and operational excellence initiatives are progressing well to drive growth, market share gains and improved profitability.

The benefits from these initiatives, which we began 3 years ago are evident as shown in the margin chart with more benefits to come as volume increases. This gives us confidence in our expectation to achieve. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% to 26% when sales reach the range of 2.5 billion to 2.6 billion. The strength of our balance sheet and cash flow will allow us to optimize future capital allocation, while continuing to focus on improving profitability, customer service and share gain throughout the economic cycle.

And with that, Operator, please open the line for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session.

And today's first question comes from Steve Volkmann at Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Steve.

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Maybe I'll just start, if it's OK, Chris, kind of short-term here, you talked about a number of uncertainties in the 4th quarter and sort of intimated that things could be a little better if those things don't happen. I guess I'm just wondering if you can flesh that out for us a little bit. Those uncertainties, are they relative to your own operations or your customer operations and maybe you can give us some color on where and what those sort of uncertainties are for you. Thanks.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Steve. There, principally with our customers, so from a transportation perspective, it's obviously the chip issue that's driving that. And then as Damon mentioned in his prepared remarks that India has seen a nice recovery and that's been driven by consumer buying behavior, especially in the transportation area. And with these lockdowns and the situation there, we think that that's going to temporarily depress demand and so we'll have to adjust production schedules accordingly.

That's really, those are really the 2 things that are driving it. And also EMEA, which has seen a nice recovery in transportation, they also had some COVID issues and some lockdowns that could potentially dampen demand. So that's really the basis of that. And in fact, Steve, when we did our forecast for for Q3, we had anticipated that some of these effects, other than we didn't know about India, but we had anticipated some of these effects especially in the supply chain for automotive, we may have actually seen that in Q3, but we didn't really see much of it in Q3, but we're expecting that it could happen in Q4 because the situation has gotten worse.

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Great. And then just a quick followup. You mentioned price-cost a number of times in the prepared remarks. It sounds like that's perhaps a little bit of a tailwind in the 4th quarter and then you're expecting somewhat of a headwind in the first, how does that play out in '22? Is it a headwind in like the first half and then you get it back in the second half? How are you thinking a little bit longer-term about that?

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I think the way to look at it for fiscal year '22 or any sort of any 12-month period is that we think the price will cover raws and as you know, Steve, at any point in the cycle you can be a little bit ahead and a little behind. So infrastructure, for example, we see that because of the contracts of certain materials in certain customers, the price adjust, but as Damon said, we still have some of the lower cost material running through our P&L. So that can provide a little bit of a tailwind in that regard.

And then as the situation changes and the prices come down, you have the reverse of that. So I would, I guess the way I would think about it is, there's really not going to be much of a headwind or tailwind that's material for Q4. And frankly, for the first half or second half of next year, I think we just have to kind of wait and see how it plays out and make those comments as part of our FY22 outlook.

Stephen Volkmann -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you. I'll pass it on.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Julian Mitchell, Barclays. Please go ahead.

Julian Mitchell -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. Maybe just a first question on the 4th quarter margins. So I think in the 3rd quarter the sequential incremental margin was around about 40% or so, maybe a touch above. When we're looking sequentially at Q4, is that roughly the same level of sequential operating leverage we should expect, fully understand that year-on-year there is mix and temporary cost headwinds and all the rest of it, but sequentially, is that the right way to think about it?

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. When we talked about before, Julian, is that you have that sort of 40% number that you said and that's what we would expect to see any incremental margins. But we also said there'll be some fixed cost absorption on top of that. So some of you on the phone have used a model of around 50% on the incremental sales for your models and that seems reasonable to us. So that's the way we would think about leverage on the incremental sales.

Julian Mitchell -- Barclays -- Analyst

That's very helpful. Thank you. And then if we look at full-year '22, can we assume that the kind of simplification and modernization savings sort of a net neutral relative to temporary costs. And so, when we're thinking about margins for next year, it's really a function of that base operating leverage number of sort of 40% and then whatever we want to assume from raw materials including tungsten sort of beyond that?

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I think, Julian. So, we haven't given a specific outlook for simplification modernization. This is ramping up but to your point, we have about $25 million of temporary cost actions that will affect us in the first half of next year. I think as we look at some of the actions we have done this year coupled with the things still to be executed in the 4th quarter related to Johnson City, I would say there'll probably be close between the two.

I would, though, caution you. Remember there is actual incremental inflation year-over-year that we will have to deal with in regard to wage inflation and other things on top of that temporary cost and so I'm not sure that temporary plus inflation would be fully offset by the simplification modernization savings.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Julian, so I mean, so in terms of the technical modeling, we have to factor that those things as Damon said, but I kind of look at fiscal year '22 as something that we're all as a management team, looking forward to seeing the volumes run through our modernized factories. Now, we still are ramping up processes even in fiscal year '22, but it's going to be really the first year that we're going to be able to operate with this new equipment and so we're really excited about the opportunity for improved profitability, better customer service and leveraging that footprint to to gain share. So it's kind of like a clean year from that perspective, if you will.

Julian Mitchell -- Barclays -- Analyst

That's great. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Ann Duignan with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Ann Duignan -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

I've heard a lot of different pronunciations of my name but that one was probably the most unique. Thank you. Can you just remind us how big is India in terms of dollars of revenue both metal cutting and infrastructure, if it is important in infrastructure. I know you called it at Metal Cutting. But if you please size that business for us.

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And we don't, we have not broken out India as a specific country or what we have said is for the quarter, Asia Pacific was about 24% of our overall revenue. We've said China is the biggest country in there and directionally it's about, call it, 10% plus or so of our overall revenue. India would be number 2 behind that. So again, slightly smaller than the China percentage.

Ann Duignan -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

But still quite sizable.

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes.

Ann Duignan -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you. And then can you talk about other than tungsten and chips, what other supply chain issues are you facing? Are you facing any labor shortages? And if you could rank order the issues as you're seeing them today. And I've spoken to a number of CEOs in the last couple of days to say this is the worst I've ever seen and that's saying something. So if you could just talk to us a little bit about what you guys are seeing on the supply chain side and from your perspective, how bad is it there both from raw materials, from a cost, from labor and all the other issues that you're trying to deal with?

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, Ann. Well, the first supply issue, which is not a, the ability to supply the material, but from a cost driver perspective is the APT and I think we addressed that in the script. And as you know we have the ability to adjust prices accordingly. So that's probably our biggest cost driver perspective. We do have the second, I guess, second important material is cobalt. And again, we're not really seeing any delivery issues but that price is also escalated, but that's kind of a distant second to APT.

And then in terms of steel, that's really spiked, but steel is such a small part of our overall cost structure. It's not really material. And again in the case of all those raw materials, we believe that we can do the proper things from a pricing perspective to offset. As far as labor shortages, from our perspective, we're not experiencing anything more than we normally would do. As you know, we have plants in small towns and sometimes are competing with other companies, but it's not a situation where we can get workers there because they're all off on unemployment or something or they don't want to come back to work. So that's not our situation.

And in terms of our customers, the fact of the matter is as customers are always -- there was always sort of a high demand for experienced machine tool operators and technical people. So I don't think the current dynamics created by COVID are affecting that situation. That's always kind of been a challenge. It's one of the reasons why a lot of companies like ours have been moving more toward automation. So I sit on the Board of another company and the types of supply chain issues they're seeing, we're not really seeing that type of thing where shortages of steel or they can't get material from their suppliers because there are supply chain issues.

We're not really experiencing that and kind of that all in.

Ann Duignan -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. And having those small factories geographically spread out, I guess, helps in some occasions. Just for modeling purposes, could you just remind us what the normal seasonal growth rate would be for Q4 versus Q3? And I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. On a consolidated basis, the typical seasonality would be sort of 3% to 4%.

Ann Duignan -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Joel Tiss with BMO. Please go ahead.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

Hey, guys. How's it going?

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good, Joel. How are you?

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

All right. So can you just help us a little more clarifying the -- you gave us a lot of pieces about 2020 and I know you're not ready to give guidance and all that. But when you look at sort of price cost simplification and and some of the other cost coming back, can you give us a sense if maybe the first half, we won't see the kinds of incrementals that you guys are going to do and a clean year coming through and it will be more second half or just sort of how do we think about that?

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I think, Joel. So a lot will depend on the volume, as we've talked about again if we continue to see continued improvement we'll continue to see leverage that I think, as Chris alluded to here, we saw in the 3rd quarter that we're optimistic in the 4th quarter. To your point though, when you start to look at it year-over-year in the first half, there will be around $15 million of temporary cost headwinds related to the actions we did last year or this current year, excuse me, and we'll have about another $10 million in Q2. Everything else I think, as Chris alluded to, we're not overly concerned about the timing of price versus raw materials. We don't expect that to be material as we see it today, but we'll give you guys more updated information as we get to our 4th quarter call.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

And in that same vein, how about free cash flow in sort of the first clean year or the free operating cash flow? Do you think we'll see sort of a run at a normal kind of $100 million to $150 million kind of run rate or that's still going to depend on everything else on all the uncertainties?

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Again, Joel, we're not going to give an outlook for 2022 just yet, but what I would tell you is, from a primary uses of cash, we're behind the -- the heavy lifting related to simplification modernization is behind us. As you see, we're trending at around $120 million in capital this year. I don't expect a material difference next year in 2022.

Working capital. Obviously, we've done a great job. The team has done a phenomenal job with inventory this year. We'll see how receivables and payables pan out, again, assuming the markets recover, call it neutral, maybe a slight use on the AR side. Everything else is relatively going to be influenced by that topline.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

Okay. And then last one, just for Chris, you mentioned that sort of oil and aerospace were passing the bottom. Can you give us any little little color one way or the other about some of the things you're seeing, not so much a forecast, just kind of some some some little trends that give you confidence. Thank you.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think on the energy side, I think we were pleasantly surprised that the rig count has picked up as much as it did. That was not really expected or that wasn't what our view was going to be in Q2. And in fact it should turn positive year-over-year in Q4. So as far as oil and gas for metal cutting and of course infrastructure in the Americas, we think that's going to continue to strengthen.

The aerospace side, as Damon mentioned, it's still down considerably year-over-year, but we did see sequential improvement. And the other thing that we've noticed is that some of our customers, when the COVID-19 first hit and aerospace went down, everyone was trying to predict when is it going to come back and how long is it going to take to get back to sort of pre-COVID levels? And that still is maybe a few years out, but I've noticed that their forecast is that if they were predicting 2 years or now maybe it's maybe 18 months, OK, or something less. So the good news is that it's moving in the right direction. And I think there's some optimism and it could recover even faster. But it was encouraging to see on a sequential basis, it starting to tick up, both from an energy, oil and gas and aerospace. So we're encouraged by that.

Joel Tiss -- BMO -- Analyst

That's great. Thank you so much.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Dillon Cumming with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Dillon Cumming -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Great. Good morning, guys. Thanks for the question. I actually want to piggyback off of kind of Joel's question in that I think, Damon, you mentioned that energy and A&D was still kind of holding back the margin performance of the company just given the kind of negative impacts of mix. And I guess, thinking about next year, do you feel like you still have some kind of what the job in terms of footprint rationalization or initiatives more targeted toward those end markets? Are you kind of comfortable kind of holding some excess manufacturing capacity there until those end markets recover?

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Dillon, I don't expect to do any sort of facility rationalization. Many of the products that we make for these end markets are part of our factories that will service many end markets. And so for us it's more in absorption within that factory that we deal with rather than the facility itself being tied up. So I don't expect anything significant in '22 related to the facilities and again as we've said, we're at the end of simplification modernization. We're operationalizing the equipment. As Chris said, we're ready to leverage that footprint here as volumes recover.

Dillon Cumming -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Okay, got it. It's helpful. Thanks, Damon. And then maybe just wondering if you can kind of update us on the fit for purpose initiatives. Now that things are reopening a bit, maybe you're able to get out in front of customers a bit more. So just curious kind of what kind of traction you're seeing there. I mean, I guess, kind of going forward now that you've been at it for a few quarters now, would you kind of ever consider breaking out the kind of different purpose revenues. Just kind of get a measure of how those initiatives are progressing.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think to answer your question about how is it going, we are getting very good traction on these -- in this space. And also, to your point that as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, that just becomes easier to to talk with customers, interact with customers to convert them whether that would be fit for purpose or any other Kennametal brand tooling. So that's going to, if we're getting good traction now we should get even better traction as the COVID restrictions continue to lift.

In terms of your question about breaking that out separately, I don't think we're going to break it out as a separate sort of sales item, but we are sort of at the early stages of thinking about how we can measure relative performance and talk to you about it without jeopardizing competitive information, because I think you can appreciate that some of that granularity is actually information our competitors would like to have. But let me just say that in general, if you look at the fit for purpose area, general engineering market is where a lot of that is sold. So one of the things we look at is our performance versus how that market is growing. And again, it's one of the largest target markets for fit for purpose.

And thus far, we believe we're outpacing that market growth in this area. And then the other thing we do is that we have this targeted account process and we are approaching our customers with the attitude that we want a larger share of their wallet. And so we well understand what their complete tooling spend is today, and then we can measure how much of that we're getting in the future. And as we look at that from our existing customers and then also adding new customers, again in this application space called fit for purpose, we believe that we're gaining share. So those are 2 directional indicators that allow us to feel comfortable that we're getting good traction in this fit for purpose space.

Dillon Cumming -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks for the color. I appreciate the time.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Steven Fisher with UBS. Please go ahead.

Steven Fisher -- UBS -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning. Just wanted to follow up on some of the mix related impacts. If you could just sort of confirm my understanding of the year-over-year profit headwind that you had from mix. By my calculations, it was somewhere around a $20 million headwind year-over-year. assuming there really wasn't much impact from the lower volume year-over-year. Is that about right, what you had in your calculations?

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So Steve, we don't disclose or break out mix. I would tell you as I alluded to in my comments. So again the factories were loaded at a higher level in Q3 last year than they were this year. That obviously had a significant effect on the overall profitability as you saw coming through this year. That coupled with the richer mix in aerospace and energy and metal cutting, and then it's some mix issues on Infrastructure. So all of that together sort of getting you to the, the delta that you're, you're looking at.

Steven Fisher -- UBS -- Analyst

Okay. And have you seen, as we've gotten into the 4th quarter, the mix headwind getting smaller already on a year-over-year basis?

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, well, I was going to say that we think the headwind is, on a year-over-year basis, is near the bottom both regionally and by end market, especially as we start to lap the COVID-19 effects. And then you do see, for example, as I mentioned, the sequential growth in Aero and energy indicating they're coming off the bottom. So I think going forward, it will be less and less of a conversation, if you will.

Steven Fisher -- UBS -- Analyst

Okay. And the volume -- you called out lower volumes year-over-year in the quarter. Was that entirely in January and February and did you see that flip in March to the positive or is that inflection still yet to come?

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'm not sure I'm understanding the question. Do you know what he's asking, Damon?

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I think, yes. But I think, Steve, we don't really break out monthly sales or production. But I think as Chris alluded to, we have seem -- given that we're giving you an outlook of mid single digit sequential growth, we saw improvement, I guess, more as we move through the quarter would be the way to look at it.

Steven Fisher -- UBS -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Ross Gilardi with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Ross Gilardi -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Hey, good morning guys.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Ross.

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, Ross.

Ross Gilardi -- Bank of America -- Analyst

I had a question on capital allocation. And you guys have done a lot of refinancing. Do you think -- seem to think markets have bottomed. You're essentially done with your restructuring. Just how does that influence your thoughts on capital allocation? I mean is FY22 potentially a year that you shift away from debt reduction and really protecting the dividend as something more on the offensive, be it M&A, dividend increases or buybacks or something like that? And I had a followup, too.

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So I think, Ross, for us, obviously, we're still very focused on liquidity here in FY21. As we look at FY '22 as Chris alluded to, we're feeling good if the markets continue. And as we've said in the past, we're going to take a holistic approach on capital allocation now that we're at the back end of simplification modernization. You've heard us say before we may look at some smaller-scale projects to improve efficiencies. These will have to have their own high return stand-alone returns against not part of simplification modernization. And these would be smaller in size, but we'll continue to look at that.

We have said that we will look at inorganic opportunities. I think our indication would be more likely on the bolt-on type size businesses where we can leverage either our footprint and access new markets that we feel we're underindexed in where we can price for the value that we bring to the customers. And if we don't find things that meet the right returns in either of those, we're going to look directly -- we're going to look back to the direct returns to shareholders and whether that's in the form of increasing the dividend or a share buyback, I don't know yet, but that's sort of how we're looking at it and we'll know more as we build our plan for FY '22.

Ross Gilardi -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks, Damon. And then I just wanted to ask you about your commentary just longer term on EBITDA margins and so forth. I mean you guys have been un-flinching and saying that you think you can still do 24% to 26% margins at $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion in sales. I mean those are revenue numbers you did back in fiscal '13 to '15 and in fiscal '18 you did just under 2.4 at the peak. But if we do the math, I mean that implies over a 50% incremental EBITDA margin for you seem likely to finish in fiscal '21 even though your restructuring actions will be substantially completed this year.

So the first question is how realistic do you think $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion is or is it just sort of just a hypothetical number given that aerospace, energy and mining seem unlikely to get back to where they were in the '13, '15 time period. And then just whatever the next peak revenue number is or I don't even know if you call it peak, but whatever we want to assume, how should we think about incremental margins from here if the end markets that I just mentioned are a smaller portion of the mix than you would have initially envisioned back in late fiscal '17 when you came up with those targets?

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'd say a couple of things in terms of the revenue. And I'll let Damon comment on the sort of the profitability -- underlying profitability assumptions. So when we set that $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, you're right, we did have a focus on Aero and I think Aero, our expectation is Aero is going to recover such that it doesn't affect our view of the $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion. I even think in energy, Ross. Well, that's something that you may have to watch over the next maybe 10-year horizon. I don't know about you, but I've been reading about the peak demand for oil for -- that was the net business for 30 years and it kept moving out 20 years at a time. So I think as we look out a reasonable timeframe of 5 years, we do think that we can still get that $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion range even with, I think, conservative estimates for what's happening with oil and gas.

And part of that is we have an offset as we told you on Infrastructure is we're expanding into other mining adjacencies. The fact of the matter is as we build more green machines, the need for some of these minerals and that type of mining is going to actually increase. So we feel like those sort of areas that you mentioned, energy and aerospace are not going to prevent us from getting this $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion. The other thing is, is that when I came into the company and sort of reiterated that guidance at our Investor Day way back in December 2017, I don't -- I think our plan for the fit for purpose wasn't fully developed. We had sort of video as a separate segment. If you might remember, it was kind of set up as a separate segment, so we could kind of figure out what we wanted to do with it. Shine a light on it and see what we need to do to make that business more profitable and grow. And I think our expectations for that sort of fit for purpose space, I think are even greater than what we thought we could accomplish under the the previous set up. So again, from a revenue perspective, I think we can get there, and I'll let Damon comment on the, our profitability assumptions.

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I think, Ross, two comments. I think the other comment I make on topline is remember we're also a fairly low share in aerospace and we still see significant opportunities to gain. So even if that market is slower from a growth standpoint, there is still opportunities for us to grow within that market and I think gives us confidence in aerospace in the long-term potential there. But I think from a margin perspective, again, when we gave you the outlook in December '17, right. What we talked about with simplification modernization and what you hear us talking about this next wave is operational excellence, where we're now have the new modern equipment in there. For us, it's about driving incremental productivity that to the extent there may be some sort of a mix issue that we're not seeing at least today, we're looking to hopefully offset that with incremental productivity going forward.

So when we look at our long-term plan, we still feel, we see the opportunities to get to that 24% to 26%, which is why we reaffirmed it on the calls, because we do see it as achievable for us.

Ross Gilardi -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks very much, guys.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Joe Ritchie of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Joseph Ritchie -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Joe.

Joseph Ritchie -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

I have a near-term and a longer-term question on the auto business. Maybe the near term first. You talked about it being your strongest end market in your fiscal 3rd quarter, and you've got a guidance out there for sequential growth for the entire portfolio, mid-single digits. I guess what's the implied growth rates for your auto business in the 4th quarter and then maybe if you could just provide a little bit more color just around both India and the supply chain constraints, that would be great.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

For the transportation, metal cutting, again, the impacts of the chip shortage are going to affect the Americas as well as in EMEA. And then of course EMEA is also being hit by sort of the COVID wave potentially. So for Americas and EMEA, in terms of transportation from Q3 to Q4, we actually see and sort of factoring it can kind of be down a little bit, all right, because of those effects. And while transportation in China should continue to get stronger, I think it's going to be offset by sort of India for the reasons we talked about with the potential lockdowns and the effect on consumer buying activity. So I would say, transportation for Asia Pacific, all things considered from Q3 to Q4 is kind of flat, if you will. Those two will net out. That's the way we're looking at it.

Joseph Ritchie -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Okay. Okay. Yeah. That's helpful, Chris. And maybe just a longer-term question on transportation and really just trying to understand how you guys are positioned longer term for EVs. I'm just curious, just maybe if you could just provide some examples, I don't know if it's the right number is like a, like a content per vehicle or CapEx intensity of metal cutting for EVs versus traditional ICE. It'd be helpful to hear kind of like your perspective on how you think that end market is going to look for you in the next 5 to 10 years.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, there's no question, there's going to be changes in the mix of cars produced. I think something around just over 90% of the cars produced our internal combustion engines today. And of course this is going to move toward greater vehicle production over the next decade. However, we think that there will initially be a greater shift to hybrid vehicles and which have both internal combustion engine as you know, an electric motor propulsion systems. And we expect that the hybrids will account for about 75% of the market in 10 years. And as you mentioned or alluded to, the hybrid vehicles actually consume more cutting tools than the current internal combustion engines.

So we'd be that there may actually be an uptick in metal cutting tool demand during the transition to electric vehicles. I think it's also worthwhile noting that while EUV vehicles require less metal cutting to produce than the ICE of the hybrids, the underlying demand for all vehicles in the globe is still growing. So we expect sort of net of all these variables for demand for cutting tools and transportation to grow sort of in this 1% to 2% range over the next 10 years. That's kind of our long-term view of that.

Joseph Ritchie -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you both.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Steve Barger with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Kenneth Newman -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hey, good morning everybody. This is Ken Newman on for Steve. Okay. So for my first question, I was just curious if you guys could just talk to broad inventory levels or visibility that you have in the channel from your customers. Specifically, I'm trying to get a better sense if you think that you've seen any kind of restock from customers to pull ahead of supply chain issues within this quarter and how do you think about the potential for pull ahead orders in your 4Q guide.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I would say from a metal cutters perspective that we're seeing gradual improvement in stocking orders, but distributors and customers are still exercising care and are a little bit cautious about burning too much cash until I think the demand signal is a little stronger. So Q4, the price increase that we're putting through that could lead to some pull ahead of orders with distributors in Americas and EMEA. But for the most part in those 2 areas, I think the significant restocking is still ahead. And it's not clear that it's going to, to break loose in Q4 but I suppose that's possible.

We're not counting on that in our current guidance. So that I think is potential upside. In terms of infrastructure, the customer inventory levels, we would say appear to be normal to low across all end-markets including oil and gas. So for the most part they're normal, but there are still that are holding lower inventory level. So there's still, I think, a tailwind there that could come on the Infrastructure side.

Kenneth Newman -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Understood. And then just from a modeling perspective, obviously you're kind of guiding operating margin is up both sequentially and year-over-year. Should we think that margins are up sequentially for both segments in the 4th quarter, just given how tough the comp or how difficult to comp was in 4Q of last year?

Damon Audia -- Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Year-over-year year, Ken, I don't, I mean what we're saying is you got -- there'll be a significant amount of the temporary cost headwinds that are probably more focused on Infrastructure, sorry on Metal Cutting versus infrastructure, given the amount of labor that they deal with there. I will also tell you that Infrastructure, again, because of the way they price their products with raw material cost, you may see a slight benefit for them year-over-year as they're starting to recognize a little bit of a benefit pricing wise from the tungsten increase. And so I would tell you, probably a little bit more, disproportionately negative to Metal Cutting year-over-year versus infrastructure.

Kenneth Newman -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it. And then last one from me. Within infrastructure, Americas and EMEA were both down double-digits, obviously Asia Pac was up 30% notwithstanding all the issues kind of going on within India right now, would you expect positive growth in all 3 of the regions this coming quarter?

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. It's hard to say what's going to happen with India but with the exception of that we are thinking that we'll have good positive growth in the other regions. India is a little bit of a, it's kind of a wait and see.

Kenneth Newman -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Right. Thanks for the color.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Chris Rossi for closing remarks.

Christopher Rossi -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Operator, and thanks everyone for joining the call today. We really appreciate your interest and support. We've made fundamental improvements to the company and we're really excited about the opportunity to further demonstrate the benefits of these improvements and the investment in modernization not only drive higher returns for investors but also our ability to improve customer service and facilitate our ability to take share.

If you have any follow-up questions on today's call, please don't hesitate to call and reach out to Kelly. Have a great day.

Operator

Thank you, sir. A replay of this event will be available approximately one hour after its conclusion. To access the replay, you may dial toll-free within the United States 8773447529. Outside of the United States, you may dial 4123170088. You will be prompted to enter the conference ID of 10139120. Once again, that's 10139120 then the pound or hash symbol. You will be asked to record your name and company. Today's conference has now concluded and we thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

