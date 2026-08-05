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Kennametal Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

August 05, 2026 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $226.977 million, or $2.91 per share. This compares with $21.592 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230.715 million or $2.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.6% to $736.614 million from $516.448 million last year.

Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $226.977 Mln. vs. $21.592 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.91 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $736.614 Mln vs. $516.448 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.50 To $ 2.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 745 M To $ 775 M

Annual Outlook: Sales expected to be $3.33 - $3.45 billion Adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.15 - $5.15

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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