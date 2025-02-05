KENNAMETAL Earnings Results: $KMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

KENNAMETAL ($KMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, missing estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $482,050,000, missing estimates of $492,784,181 by $-10,734,181.

KENNAMETAL Insider Trading Activity

KENNAMETAL insiders have traded $KMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUDITH L BACCHUS (Vice President) sold 32,000 shares for an estimated $939,904

FRANKLIN CARDENAS (Vice President) sold 20,470 shares for an estimated $578,052

MICHELLE R KEATING (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $267,616 .

. JOHN WAYNE WITT (Vice President) sold 1,765 shares for an estimated $51,802

KENNAMETAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of KENNAMETAL stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

