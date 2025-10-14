Kennametal Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KMT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.02, changing hands as high as $22.17 per share. Kennametal Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.30 per share, with $32.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.93.

