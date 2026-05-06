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Kennametal Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 6.7% - Update

May 06, 2026 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm Kennametal, Inc. (KMT) raised its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.75 to $4.00 per share on sales between $2.33 billion and $2.35 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.45 per share on sales between $2.19 billion and $2.25 billion.

Kennametal also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on May 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, KMT is trading on the NYSE at $40.00, up $2.50 or 6.67 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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