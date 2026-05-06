Kennametal Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 6.7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm Kennametal, Inc. (KMT) raised its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.75 to $4.00 per share on sales between $2.33 billion and $2.35 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.45 per share on sales between $2.19 billion and $2.25 billion.

Kennametal also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on May 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, KMT is trading on the NYSE at $40.00, up $2.50 or 6.67 percent.

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