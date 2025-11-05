Markets
Kennametal Boosts FY25 Outlook; Stock Up 13% - Update

November 05, 2025

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm Kennametal, Inc. (KMT) provided adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the fourth quarter and its outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.30 to $0.40 per share on sales between $500 million and $520 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share on sales of $486.39 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.35 to $1.65 per share on sales between $2.10 billion and $2.17 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.90 to $1.30 per share on sales between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.09 per share on sales of $2.00 billion for the year.

Kennametal also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on November 24, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.

