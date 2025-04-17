Markets

Kenmare Resources Q1 Ilmenite Production Reaches 204,500 Tonnes

April 17, 2025 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L), on Thursday, issued a trading update for the quarter ending 31 March 2025.

The company's Q1 Ilmenite production reached 204,500 tonnes, aligning with expectations and in line with Q1 2024 levels. Heavy Mineral Concentrate or HMC production totaled 312,300 tonnes, compared to 316,400 tonnes reported last year.

Strong co-product production included 14,000 tonnes of primary zircon, up 69% YoY, and 2,500 tonnes of rutile, up 67% YoY, benefiting from improved recoveries and stockpile drawdowns.

Total shipments rose significantly by 26% YoY, achieving 307,100 tonnes thanks to enhanced marine operations. The company's Wet Concentrator Plant A upgrade remains on budget, with commissioning planned for Q3 2025, ahead of its transition to the Nataka ore zone.

Kenmare's markets continued to show resilience, bolstered by strong demand for ilmenite in the titanium metal and beneficiation sectors. With stable conditions and a robust order book for 2025, the company is on track to meet its operational and financial guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.