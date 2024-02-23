Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) Price Target Increased by 12.25% to 576.30

The average one-year price target for Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) has been revised to 576.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.25% from the prior estimate of 513.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 434.30 to a high of 892.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.71% from the latest reported closing price of 312.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenmare Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMR is 0.58%, a decrease of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 4,014K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 3,524K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 1.65% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 198K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 8.55% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 56K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 5.58% over the last quarter.

EIRL - iShares MSCI Ireland ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing a decrease of 317.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 75.51% over the last quarter.

