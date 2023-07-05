Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) Price Target Increased by 11.38% to 766.28

The average one-year price target for Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) has been revised to 766.28 / share. This is an increase of 11.38% from the prior estimate of 687.99 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 671.65 to a high of 892.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.15% from the latest reported closing price of 440.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenmare Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMR is 0.69%, a decrease of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 3,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 2,907K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 4.53% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 210K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 5.29% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EIRL - iShares MSCI Ireland ETF holds 121K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 12.15% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 63K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 3.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.