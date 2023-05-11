Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) Price Target Decreased by 7.60% to 687.99

The average one-year price target for Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) has been revised to 687.99 / share. This is an decrease of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 744.60 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 548.43 to a high of 819.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.72% from the latest reported closing price of 450.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenmare Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMR is 0.71%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 3,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 2,747K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 207K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 18.85% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EIRL - iShares MSCI Ireland ETF holds 121K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 12.15% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 51K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 39.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 19.97% over the last quarter.

