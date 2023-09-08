Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) Price Target Decreased by 6.21% to 661.30

The average one-year price target for Kenmare Resources (LSE:KMR) has been revised to 661.30 / share. This is an decrease of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 705.08 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 545.40 to a high of 777.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.16% from the latest reported closing price of 415.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenmare Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMR is 0.60%, a decrease of 13.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 3,532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 3,037K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 0.84% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 202K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 0.45% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 57K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 7.48% over the last quarter.

EIRL - iShares MSCI Ireland ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 187.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMR by 77.16% over the last quarter.

