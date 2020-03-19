Kenmare Resources FY Profit Down, But Revenues Up

(RTTNews) - Ireland's mining company Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Thursday reported lower profit for the full year, reflecting higher net finance costs, foreign exchange losses and increased depreciation charges. However, revenues grew 3 percent from last year on increased average sales price.

The group's pre-tax profit for the year slid to $50.0 million from $56.1 million last year. Profit attributable to equity holders was $44.8 million or $0.40 a share versus $50.9 million or $0.46 a share last year.

For the full year, revenues grew 3 percent to $270.9 million from $262.2 million, due to an increased average sales price, partially offset by reduced volumes.

The Group said its maiden full-year 2019 dividend of 8.18 US cents per share comprises of a 2.66 US cents of interim dividend, paid in October 2019, and a final dividend of 5.52 US cents per share, to be paid in May 2020.

