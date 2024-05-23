Kenmare Resources Exec Acquires Share Options

Kenmare Resources (GB:KMR) has released an update.

Kenmare Resources PLC has disclosed that Michael Carvill, Managing Director, exercised nil-cost options for 167,478 ordinary shares, as per awards granted in April 2021. After accounting for taxes and national insurance, 80,389 shares will be allocated to Carvill via the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust. The transaction, which did not involve a financial exchange, took place on May 21, 2024.

For further insights into GB:KMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.