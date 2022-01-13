Kenmare Resources: FY21 Ilmenite Production Up 48%, In Line With Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) said fiscal 2021 was a strong year for all of the company's product markets, resulting in record sales volumes at higher average received prices for all products, compared with 2020. Ilmenite production was up 48% to 1,119,400 tonnes. Shipments of finished products were 1,285,300 tonnes, a 51% increase from last year.

For fiscal 2022, production of all finished products is expected to be higher than fiscal 2021, due primarily to higher tonnes mined, more than offsetting a lower anticipated grade of 4.2%. Ilmenite production is expected to be between 1.125 million and 1.225 million tonnes. Total cash operating costs are anticipated to increase in fiscal 2022.

