Kenji Tanaka To Succeed Kimio Maki As President And CEO Of Sony Corp. In April 2026

October 01, 2025 — 01:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sony Group Corporation and Sony Corporation announced leadership changes effective April 1, 2026. Kenji Tanaka, currently Senior Vice President of Sony Corporation, will assume the role of President and CEO of Sony Corporation. Meanwhile, Kimio Maki, the current President and Chief executive Officer of Sony Corporation, will transition to the position of Director and Chairman of Sony Corporation on the same date.

Kenji Tanaka has also been appointed Business CEO of Sony Group Corporation, reporting to Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation effective April 1, 2026.

