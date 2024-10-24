Kenedix Office Investment Reshuffles Portfolio with Building Sales

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (JP:8972) has released an update.

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation is set to sell two office buildings, the KDX Monzen-Nakacho Building and KDX Kitahama Building, in an effort to improve its portfolio’s quality. Despite an anticipated loss on the Kitahama building sale, the overall strategy aims to secure gains from the Monzen-Nakacho property and offset losses. This reshuffling reflects Kenedix’s strategy to adapt to real estate market trends and enhance future profitability.

