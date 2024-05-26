Kencana Agri’s EGM Highlights Key Resolutions

Kencana Agri Limited (SG:BNE) has released an update.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Kencana Agri Limited held on April 26, 2024, at Hotel Fort Canning, shareholders reviewed resolutions presented by the company’s CFO, Mr. Adalin Ali. The Chairman, Mr. Henry Maknawi, confirmed a quorum and led the meeting, which utilized poll voting with Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd and DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd overseeing the process.

