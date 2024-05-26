News & Insights

Kencana Agri’s AGM Highlights Financial Performance

May 26, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Kencana Agri Limited (SG:BNE) has released an update.

Kencana Agri Limited held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, at Hotel Fort Canning, presided over by Chairman Henry Maknawi. Shareholders were briefed on the company’s financial performance by CEO Albert Maknawi, following a successful response to previous queries from SGX RegCo. The meeting proceeded with voting on resolutions via poll, managed by appointed polling agents and scrutineers.

